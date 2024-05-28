ACDC: Final Video

U.S. Marines and service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines participated in Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in the Philippines, from May 12 to June 7, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
ACDC: A Milestone in Philippine Coastal Defense
