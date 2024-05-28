Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 24 Opening Teaser

    PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Service members of the Philippine Marine Corps, and U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (FWD) and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prepare to participate in the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, conducted in the Philippines June 3 through June 21, 2024. MASA 24 is an annual Philippine - U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 22:23
    Location: PH

    USMC
    PMC
    JointForce
    MASA
    Marine Aviation Support Activity

