    The Art of Replenishment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing the roles and responsibilities of the crew of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during an replenishment at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:56
    VIRIN: 240531-N-VX022-3508
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    CVN 73
    RAS
    Replenishment At Sea
    Nimitz-class
    Southern Seas 2024
    Art of

