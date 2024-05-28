A video showcasing the roles and responsibilities of the crew of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during an replenishment at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 19:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|925797
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-VX022-3508
|Filename:
|DOD_110349257
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Art of Replenishment, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
