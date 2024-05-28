Leaders and Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum assemble for the change of command ceremony between Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson and Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, the respective outgoing and incoming commanding generals of the 10th Mountain Division, May 31, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming commander for the division and say farewell to the outgoing commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 15:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925774
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-AO831-1173
|Filename:
|DOD_110348711
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
