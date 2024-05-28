Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Leaders and Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum assemble for the change of command ceremony between Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson and Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, the respective outgoing and incoming commanding generals of the 10th Mountain Division, May 31, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming commander for the division and say farewell to the outgoing commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera, Pfc. Alyssa Norton, Spc. Salvador Castro, Sgt. Amber Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925763
    VIRIN: 240531-A-GW675-7055
    Filename: DOD_110348533
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division

