Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue speaks to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Community at the 10th Mountain Division Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, May 31, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925755
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-GW675-6419
|Filename:
|DOD_110348515
|Length:
|00:11:38
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Gen. Christopher Donahue 10th Mountain Division Change of Command Speech, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT