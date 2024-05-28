10th Mountain Division Change of Command 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925745" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host the change of command ceremony between Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson and Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, the respective outgoing and incoming commanding generals of the 10th Mountain Division, May 31, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming commander for the division and say farewell to the outgoing commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)