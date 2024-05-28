Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Wardell, WWII Veteran, U.S. Army Birthday Message

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    John Wardell, WWII, US Army Birthday Greeting
    World War II Veteran, 2nd Ranger Battalion wishes the U.S. Army, Happy Birthday.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 12:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 925731
    VIRIN: 240531-A-QK269-1004
    Filename: DOD_110348268
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, John Wardell, WWII Veteran, U.S. Army Birthday Message, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

