Bernard "Bernie" Bluestein, WWII, US Army Birthday Greeting
A Veteran of the 603rd Engineer Camouflage Battalion, 23rd Headquarters Special Troops also known as the Ghost Army wishes the U.S. Army, Happy Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 12:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925726
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-QK269-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110348236
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bernie Bluestein, WWII Veteran, US Army Birthday Message, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT