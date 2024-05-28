The Commandant of the Marine Corp Gen. Eric M. Smith and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corp Carlos A. Ruiz provide remarks following a Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, France, May 26, 2024. The dedicated resolve and strength of alliances borne in the wake of two world wars laid the foundation for NATO’s strength and unity today and is a large part of the legacy fallen American service members left for others to build upon. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 07:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925652
|VIRIN:
|240526-F-PJ022-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110347262
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day at Belleau Wood interview, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Memorial Day
Commandant of the Marine Corps
LEAVE A COMMENT