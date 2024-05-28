First female Swiss fighter pilot graduates from U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Fanny Chollet, Swiss Air Force Test Pilot Student, prepares for a flight for Air Force Test Pilot School located at Edwards Air Force Base. After graduating from Air Force Test Pilot School on June 8, 2024, she will be the first female test pilot. Capt. Chollet is also the first female fighter pilot for the Swiss Air Force. (Air Force Photo by Mary Kozaitis)