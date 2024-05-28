Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First female Swiss fighter pilot graduates from U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Christian Raterman 

    412th Test Wing   

    Capt. Fanny Chollet, Swiss Air Force Test Pilot Student, prepares for a flight for Air Force Test Pilot School located at Edwards Air Force Base. After graduating from Air Force Test Pilot School on June 8, 2024, she will be the first female test pilot. Capt. Chollet is also the first female fighter pilot for the Swiss Air Force. (Air Force Photo by Mary Kozaitis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 20:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925624
    VIRIN: 240529-O-GK284-9252
    Filename: DOD_110346520
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Test Pilot School
    Female pilot
    AFMC
    412th Test Wing
    Swiss Air Force

