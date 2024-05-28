First female Swiss fighter pilot graduates from U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif – On June 8, 2024, Capt. Fanny “Shotty” Chollet will graduate from the U.S. Air Force’s Test Pilot School as Switzerland’s first female test pilot.



Capt. Chollet, born in Saint Légier La Chiésaz, is a reserve pilot for the Swiss Air Force and future test pilot for the Swiss Department of Procurement. Capt. Chollet is no stranger to breaking barriers, as she is also the Swiss Air Force’s only female fighter pilot.



She is incredibly grateful for the opportunity of her studies and the support of her family, friends and peers.



“It is a huge opportunity and privilege to be here, as you can imagine because many countries do not have a test pilot school, so you go where you can and where you’re accepted,” Capt. Chollet said.



Since its creation in 1944, the Air Force Test Pilot School has produced an elite list of roughly 3,286 graduates, 89 of which are female. Capt. Chollet will be added to the list of alumni that include World War II flying aces, astronauts, generals, famous first flight pilots and many of today’s innovative flight test leaders. The school regularly hosts several international exchange students across two annual classes.



Capt. Chollet’s decision to become a test pilot was based on her love for flying, being in the air and the complexity and variety of different types of aircraft.



“When I first decided to become a miliary pilot, being the first female had nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know when I applied that I was the first female test pilot from Switzerland,” she said. “I learned later in the selection process that I was. It was more of I knew what I wanted to do and what I like, so that is why I pursued it.”



There are over 367 international graduates from 24 countries at the school, including Switzerland, with a focus to enhance allied capabilities and international cooperation.



“What is really valuable is we are a small team of test pilots in Switzerland and it’s interesting to have different views on how to test that we get from going to different schools and then we can bring our experience back to the team to make it better,” she said.



Capt. Chollet encourages people of all walks of life with an interest and passion for flying to pursue their dreams. She explains that she has been treated the same as her male colleagues in the U.S. and Switzerland and it was not a topic of conversation in the classroom.



“I have a lot of young girls who contact me who would want to become a pilot and talking with them, I try to tell them there is no difference, don’t be scared to try,” she said.



After a short break from the rigorous 50 week curriculum at Air Force Test Pilot School, Capt. Chollet will begin her new role within the Swiss Procurement Agency, tasked with testing and evaluating current and future combat aircraft to ensure they meet the needs of Swiss fighter pilots.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 20:25 Story ID: 472663 Location: CA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First female Swiss fighter pilot graduates from U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, by Mary Kozaitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.