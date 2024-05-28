Hydrant Flushing

Doyon Utilities ensures that the water distribution system at Fort Wainwright stays clean by flushing hydrants annually to keep the water supply reliable and safe for everyone on the installation. If you notice temporary discoloration, simply run your faucet until the water becomes clear again or contact North Haven Communities for more assistance.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 17:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|925617
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-RX777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110346051
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
