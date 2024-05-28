Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hydrant Flushing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Doyon Utilities ensures that the water distribution system at Fort Wainwright stays clean by flushing hydrants annually to keep the water supply reliable and safe for everyone on the installation. If you notice temporary discoloration, simply run your faucet until the water becomes clear again or contact North Haven Communities for more assistance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 925617
    VIRIN: 240529-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_110346051
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hydrant Flushing, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utility Company
    fire hydrant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT