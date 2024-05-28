Hydrant Flushing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Doyon Utilities ensures that the water distribution system at Fort Wainwright stays clean by flushing hydrants annually to keep the water supply reliable and safe for everyone on the installation. If you notice temporary discoloration, simply run your faucet until the water becomes clear again or contact North Haven Communities for more assistance.