Fort Wainwright Motorcycle Course Opening

The U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander, Col. Jason Cole, the garrison command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Franco, motorcycle rider course instructor, Chuck Mailander, and Gail Murray from the installation safety office cut a ribbon to open the Fort Wainwright Motorcycle Training Range today.
With the roads already Green, the Fort Wainwright community is eager to ride their motorcycles during our short Alaskan summer. This dedicated course ensures motorcycle enthusiasts can complete the required safety class to ride on post.
For information, questions or to enroll in courses, contact the garrison Safety Office or visit the U.S. Army Installation Traffic Safety Training Program website at
https://airs.safety.army.mil.
