Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Wainwright Motorcycle Course Opening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander, Col. Jason Cole, the garrison command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Franco, motorcycle rider course instructor, Chuck Mailander, and Gail Murray from the installation safety office cut a ribbon to open the Fort Wainwright Motorcycle Training Range today.
    With the roads already Green, the Fort Wainwright community is eager to ride their motorcycles during our short Alaskan summer. This dedicated course ensures motorcycle enthusiasts can complete the required safety class to ride on post.
    For information, questions or to enroll in courses, contact the garrison Safety Office or visit the U.S. Army Installation Traffic Safety Training Program website at
    https://airs.safety.army.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925616
    VIRIN: 240520-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_110346049
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright Motorcycle Course Opening, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motorcycle Basic Riding Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT