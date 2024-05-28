Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Donald P. Hyde Memorial Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Firefighter Specialist Four, Donald P. Hyde, distinguished himself by an exceptionally valorous act on April 27, 1971 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
    He gave his life while trying to save others during a residential structure fire. Each April, Fort Wainwright Fire Department honors his sacrifice by promoting “Saving Our Own” awareness training, strategies and tactics through hands-on evolutions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925612
    VIRIN: 240427-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_110346036
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donald P. Hyde Memorial Training, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT