Donald P. Hyde Memorial Training

Firefighter Specialist Four, Donald P. Hyde, distinguished himself by an exceptionally valorous act on April 27, 1971 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

He gave his life while trying to save others during a residential structure fire. Each April, Fort Wainwright Fire Department honors his sacrifice by promoting “Saving Our Own” awareness training, strategies and tactics through hands-on evolutions.