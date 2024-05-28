Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WPAFB Police Week 2024 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-roll footage of the 88th Security Forces Squadron hosted series of memorials, competitions and public events in honor of National Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 13th 2024. National Police Week has been held annually since President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962. It is intended to memorialize law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty, as well as recognize those currently serving in communities around the country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925557
    VIRIN: 240513-F-NN123-1002
    Filename: DOD_110345221
    Length: 00:08:56
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Police Week 2024 B-Roll, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patt
    Defenders Challenge
    88 SFS
    Ruck to Remember

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT