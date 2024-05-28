B-roll footage of the 88th Security Forces Squadron hosted series of memorials, competitions and public events in honor of National Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 13th 2024. National Police Week has been held annually since President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962. It is intended to memorialize law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty, as well as recognize those currently serving in communities around the country.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925557
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-NN123-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110345221
|Length:
|00:08:56
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WPAFB Police Week 2024 B-Roll, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT