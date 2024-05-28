Memorial Day at Belleau Wood

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commandant of the Marine Corp Gen. Eric M. Smith and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corp Carlos A. Ruiz talk about historical bonds formed between nations during a time of conflict following a Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, France, May 26, 2024. The dedicated resolve and strength of alliances borne in the wake of two world wars laid the foundation for NATO’s strength and unity today and is a large part of the legacy fallen American service members left for others to build upon. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)