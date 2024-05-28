Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day at Belleau Wood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Commandant of the Marine Corp Gen. Eric M. Smith and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corp Carlos A. Ruiz talk about historical bonds formed between nations during a time of conflict following a Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, France, May 26, 2024. The dedicated resolve and strength of alliances borne in the wake of two world wars laid the foundation for NATO’s strength and unity today and is a large part of the legacy fallen American service members left for others to build upon. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 925516
    VIRIN: 240526-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110344456
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day at Belleau Wood, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    TAGS

    Marine Corp
    Memorial Day
    Belleau Wood
    AFN Benelux
    Commandant of the Marine Corp
    MemDay24EUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT