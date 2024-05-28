10th Mountain Division Change of Responsibility ceremony 2024

The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host the change of responsibility ceremony, May 29, 2024, between Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of the 10th Mountain Division on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming command sergeant major for the division and say farewell to the outgoing command sergeant major.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|925508
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-JH229-9968
|Filename:
|DOD_110344429
|Length:
|00:34:31
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
