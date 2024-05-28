Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Wade Anderson on 35 years with USACE

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Wade Anderson completed his last day as Chief Engineer and Dam Safety Officer on the California Mega Projects Office, Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, May 28, 2024.
    Anderson sat down with the Corpstruction Podcast to discuss his near 35-year career, which began Dec. 26, 1989.
    He talked to Corpstruction about his assignments, the people who impacted him as an engineer and leader, and the changes he witnessed in USACE.
    Anderson is a graduate of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.
    His major dam safety projects include the Prado Dam Safety Modification, Whittier Narrows DSM, Mosul Dam Rehabilitation, Pine Creek DSM, Canton DSM and Addicks & Barker DSM.
    Anderson served as the first Chief of the Dam Safety for the Dam Safety Production Center, SWD and oversaw the organization’s growth from 12 to more than 40 employees, and its transition from a branch in the Tulsa District to a Center in the Southwestern Division.
    Although Anderson officially worked for Southwestern Division when he retired, he was geographically located at the Tulsa District, and was fully integrated into the Tulsa District community.

    Essayons, Wade!

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 17:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925452
    VIRIN: 240528-A-PO406-9623
    Filename: DOD_110343362
    Length: 00:25:15
    Location: OK, US

    Engineers
    USACE
    People
    Dam Safety
    Corpstruction

