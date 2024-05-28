2023 Culinary Winners: Four MSC Ships Win Prestigious Award for Their Top-Notch Dishes

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Chicago, Il. (May 17, 2024) - Four Military Sealift Command ships received the 2023 Captain David M. Cook Foodservice Excellence Award for their healthy meal options that offers multiple entrée choices, side dishes, and delicious desserts. The winners were honored at the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation’s (NRAEF) annual Military Foodservice Awards dinner and ceremony, held at the Hilton Palmer House Hotel in Chicago on May 17. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925376
    VIRIN: 240517-N-TF680-1589
    Filename: DOD_110342161
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US

