2023 Culinary Winners: Four MSC Ships Win Prestigious Award for Their Top-Notch Dishes

Chicago, Il. (May 17, 2024) - Four Military Sealift Command ships received the 2023 Captain David M. Cook Foodservice Excellence Award for their healthy meal options that offers multiple entrée choices, side dishes, and delicious desserts. The winners were honored at the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation’s (NRAEF) annual Military Foodservice Awards dinner and ceremony, held at the Hilton Palmer House Hotel in Chicago on May 17. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)