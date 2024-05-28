Faces of DLA: Domon Barr/Donnie Thompson, DLA Distribution

Meet Domon Barr and Donnie Thompson, DLA Distribution. They are not only dedicated to supporting the military through their work at DLA Distribution, they are also veterans with a purpose. Their volunteer work supports hundreds of military families by providing a MilitaryShare food bank for families in need. Domon and Donnie are role models for us all on how giving back to your community can make a difference in people's lives For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
