    Faces of DLA: Domon Barr/Donnie Thompson, DLA Distribution (emblem, open captions)

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Domon Barr and Donnie Thompson, DLA Distribution. They are not only dedicated to supporting the military through their work at DLA Distribution, they are also veterans with a purpose. Their volunteer work supports hundreds of military families by providing a MilitaryShare food bank for families in need. Domon and Donnie are role models for us all on how giving back to your community can make a difference in people's lives For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Domon Barr/Donnie Thompson, DLA Distribution (emblem, open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

