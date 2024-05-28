Faces of DLA: Domon Barr/Donnie Thompson, DLA Distribution (emblem, open captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Domon Barr and Donnie Thompson, DLA Distribution. They are not only dedicated to supporting the military through their work at DLA Distribution, they are also veterans with a purpose. Their volunteer work supports hundreds of military families by providing a MilitaryShare food bank for families in need. Domon and Donnie are role models for us all on how giving back to your community can make a difference in people's lives For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil