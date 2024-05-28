Meet Eric Viramontes Merino, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton. Eric is an Environmental Protection Specialist who is committed to the proper disposal of hazardous waste. Outside of work he finds great satisfaction and pride in fixing up an older home. Eric's enthusiasm for both his work and his home make him a valuable member of team DLA. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 08:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925339
|VIRIN:
|240529-D-LU733-6949
|PIN:
|505848-L
|Filename:
|DOD_110341654
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of DLA: Eric Viramontes Merino, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton (Emblem, captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT