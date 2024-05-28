Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of DLA: Eric Viramontes Merino, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton (Emblem, captions)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Eric Viramontes Merino, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton. Eric is an Environmental Protection Specialist who is committed to the proper disposal of hazardous waste. Outside of work he finds great satisfaction and pride in fixing up an older home. Eric's enthusiasm for both his work and his home make him a valuable member of team DLA. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925339
    VIRIN: 240529-D-LU733-6949
    PIN: 505848-L
    Filename: DOD_110341654
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Eric Viramontes Merino, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton (Emblem, captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FacesofDLA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT