    Memorial Day Weekend 2024

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Memorial Day weekend at ANC includes placing flags at grave sites, presenting flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the National Memorial Day Observance.

    Most of all, it involves honoring those that we lost in the name of service and freedom.

    It's our honor to care for their final resting place.

    (U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925185
    VIRIN: 240527-A-YL265-7420
    Filename: DOD_110338187
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Weekend 2024, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    US Army
    Flags In
    Arlington Naitonal Cemetery

