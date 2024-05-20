Memorial Day Weekend 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Memorial Day weekend at ANC includes placing flags at grave sites, presenting flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the National Memorial Day Observance.



Most of all, it involves honoring those that we lost in the name of service and freedom.



It's our honor to care for their final resting place.



(U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)