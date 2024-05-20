Memorial Day weekend at ANC includes placing flags at grave sites, presenting flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the National Memorial Day Observance.
Most of all, it involves honoring those that we lost in the name of service and freedom.
It's our honor to care for their final resting place.
(U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
This work, Memorial Day Weekend 2024, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
