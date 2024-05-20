Logistics On Location: Winning Wars With Logistics (caption)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: Winning Wars With Logistics

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Logistics is all about supplying the U.S. warfighter with what they need anywhere in the world. The team at 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, CA, are not only logistics experts they are skilled at providing supplies so operations can be sustained in both an exercise and combat environment. To complete their logistics mission, 1st Supply Battalion, partners with the Defense Logistics Agency to provide more than 95-percent of their stocks needed for readiness. For more information on how DLA can support you, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

