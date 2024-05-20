Logistics is all about supplying the U.S. warfighter with what they need anywhere in the world. The team at 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, CA, are not only logistics experts they are skilled at providing supplies so operations can be sustained in both an exercise and combat environment. To complete their logistics mission, 1st Supply Battalion, partners with the Defense Logistics Agency to provide more than 95-percent of their stocks needed for readiness. For more information on how DLA can support you, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925173
|VIRIN:
|240527-D-LU733-4702
|PIN:
|505896
|Filename:
|DOD_110337760
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Logistics On Location: Winning Wars With Logistics (caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
