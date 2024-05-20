Logistics On Location: Winning Wars With Logistics (emblem, caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925172" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Logistics is all about supplying the U.S. warfighter with what they need anywhere in the world. The team at 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, CA, are not only logistics experts they are skilled at providing supplies so operations can be sustained in both an exercise and combat environment. To complete their logistics mission, 1st Supply Battalion, partners with the Defense Logistics Agency to provide more than 95-percent of their stocks needed for readiness. For more information on how DLA can support you, visit: www.dla.mil