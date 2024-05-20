U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a small unmanned aircraft system subject matter exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 25, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925149
|VIRIN:
|240525-M-PO052-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110337353
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|BARIRA, PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, ACDC: SUAS SMEE B-Roll, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT