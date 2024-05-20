U.S. and Polish soldiers and civilians participate in the Task Force Saber (1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment) “1st Lieutenant Derek Hines Memorial 5K" race to remember 1st Lieutenant Derek Hines and Sergeant First Class Jeffery Williams on April 27, 2024 in Powidz, Poland.
Sergeant First Class Jefferey Williams was a beloved member of the Demon Brigade who passed away on December 24, 2023.
1st Lieutenant Derek S. Hines, died on September 1, 2005, in Baylough, Afghanistan. 1st Lt. Derek Hines was a close friend and teammate of Task Force Saber’s Former Commander, Lt. Col. Michael McLean.
This work, Task Force Saber 1LT Derek Hines 5K Memorial Run, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS
