    Task Force Saber 1LT Derek Hines 5K Memorial Run

    POLAND

    04.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    U.S. and Polish soldiers and civilians participate in the Task Force Saber (1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment) “1st Lieutenant Derek Hines Memorial 5K" race to remember 1st Lieutenant Derek Hines and Sergeant First Class Jeffery Williams on April 27, 2024 in Powidz, Poland.

    Sergeant First Class Jefferey Williams was a beloved member of the Demon Brigade who passed away on December 24, 2023.

    1st Lieutenant Derek S. Hines, died on September 1, 2005, in Baylough, Afghanistan. 1st Lt. Derek Hines was a close friend and teammate of Task Force Saber’s Former Commander, Lt. Col. Michael McLean.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 09:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925124
    VIRIN: 240427-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110336220
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PL

