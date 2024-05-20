Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2024: The Today Show (Vertical Video)

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaitlin Young 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (May 25, 2024) Fleet Week New York vertical video created for social media outreach. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaitlin Young)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925097
    VIRIN: 240525-N-HF194-1001
    Filename: DOD_110335564
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2024: The Today Show (Vertical Video), by PO3 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FWNY24
    FWNY2024

