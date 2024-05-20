Fleet Week New York 2024: The Today Show (Vertical Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925097" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEW YORK (May 25, 2024) Fleet Week New York vertical video created for social media outreach. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaitlin Young)