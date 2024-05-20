Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWD Leadership honors our fallen and promote water safety this Memorial Day weekend

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, Senior Executive Service Members Richard T. Byrd, Director of Regional Business and Wesley E. Coleman, Jr., Director of Programs, honor the fallen and provide safety tips for battling the sun and water safety this Memorial Day weekend.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 04:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 925085
    VIRIN: 240521-D-RP542-1968
    Filename: DOD_110335301
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US

