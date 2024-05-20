ACDC: JEST SMEE B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and service members of the Philippine Armed Forces listen to a jungle environment survival training subject matter expert exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 23, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
