JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Senior enlisted leaders from the Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard came together to share their knowledge leading troops with the next generation of leaders during the Joint Noncommissioned Officer Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 13-17, 2024. The week consisted of breakout sessions, exercises, history tours, and various installations demonstrating their unique capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 16:55
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|VA, US
This work, Joint NCO Week: Where Future Leaders Are Made, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
