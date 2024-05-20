Joint NCO Week: Where Future Leaders Are Made

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Senior enlisted leaders from the Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard came together to share their knowledge leading troops with the next generation of leaders during the Joint Noncommissioned Officer Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 13-17, 2024. The week consisted of breakout sessions, exercises, history tours, and various installations demonstrating their unique capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)