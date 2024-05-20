Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint NCO Week: Where Future Leaders Are Made

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Senior enlisted leaders from the Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard came together to share their knowledge leading troops with the next generation of leaders during the Joint Noncommissioned Officer Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 13-17, 2024. The week consisted of breakout sessions, exercises, history tours, and various installations demonstrating their unique capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    05.23.2024
    05.24.2024
    VA, US

    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    Joint NCO Week

