NEW YORK (May 22, 2024) Fleet Week New York vertical video created for social media outreach set to a trending audio on Instagram reels (Original audio by oliviagraceherring). Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leah Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925053
|VIRIN:
|240522-N-RB182-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110334667
|Length:
|00:00:02
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fleet Week New York is the Best ...Exactly, by PO3 Leah Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
