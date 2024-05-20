Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DoD Talent Management From the Ground Up Innovation Challenge 4x5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Department of Defense held its very first From the Ground Up Innovation Challenge to encourage innovators to come up with and share new ideas and methods to improve DoD Talent Management. The finalists presented their proposals to a panel of experts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925001
    VIRIN: 240524-A-QK269-6855
    Filename: DOD_110333792
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ARLINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DoD Talent Management From the Ground Up Innovation Challenge 4x5, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD Innovation Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT