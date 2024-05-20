The Talent Management From the Ground Up Innovation Challenge 9x16

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of Defense held its very first From the Ground Up Innovation Challenge to encourage innovators to come up with and share new ideas and methods to improve DoD Talent Management. The finalists presented their proposals to a panel of experts.