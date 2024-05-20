Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #MeetYourArmy SPC COX 25U

    FINLAND

    05.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    FINLAND -- SPC Kevin Cox from C Co. 601st Aviation Support Battalion, Task Force Saber, describes the Army MOS 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist. Communications and information are one of the key components of battlefield operations and SPC Cox highlights what that entails.

    Video by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 08:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924992
    VIRIN: 240523-A-CC161-2001
    Filename: DOD_110333692
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FI

    This work, #MeetYourArmy SPC COX 25U, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25U
    Meet your Army
    Above the First
    Signal Operation Support Specialist

