MeetYourArmy SPC COX 25U

FINLAND -- SPC Kevin Cox from C Co. 601st Aviation Support Battalion, Task Force Saber, describes the Army MOS 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist. Communications and information are one of the key components of battlefield operations and SPC Cox highlights what that entails.



Video by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines