    Task Force Saber's 1LT Derek Hines 5K Memorial Run

    POLAND

    04.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    POLAND -- Saturday, April 27, 2023, Task Force Saber conducted a 5K Memorial Run in remembrance of 1LT Derek Hines and SFC Jeffery Williams. Trevor Hines, 1LT Hines' younger brother traveled from the United States to Poland in order to speak on his brothers behalf and participate in the run.

    Video bu U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924991
    VIRIN: 240427-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110333690
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PL

    This work, Task Force Saber's 1LT Derek Hines 5K Memorial Run, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

