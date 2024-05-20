Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Stuttgart conduct Summer Safety, Organizational Day

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.24.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s LRC Stuttgart held a Summer Safety Stand-down and Organizational Day May 23 at the Stuttgart Army Airfield. Watch this video to see all the fun, food, and fantastic training and team building.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 07:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    LogisticsReadinessCenter
    SupportTheWarrior

