The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s LRC Stuttgart held a Summer Safety Stand-down and Organizational Day May 23 at the Stuttgart Army Airfield. Watch this video to see all the fun, food, and fantastic training and team building.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 07:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924987
|VIRIN:
|240524-A-SM279-7221
|Filename:
|DOD_110333628
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Stuttgart conduct Summer Safety, Organizational Day, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
