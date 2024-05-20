Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enduring Partners 2024 Cyber Exercise

    THAILAND

    05.05.2024

    Video by Airman Jordaan Kvale 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force and the Washington Air National Guard participating in a subject matter expert exchange during the Enduring Partners 2024 exercise at Don Muang RTAF Base, May 2, 2024. The RTAF and WAANG conducted a five-day exercise to find a simulated opposing force, identify what information was compromised, and secure the network. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and WAANG, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 00:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924964
    VIRIN: 240505-F-ES211-2886
    Filename: DOD_110333156
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TH

    Washington Air National Guard
    Cyber
    Thailand
    Washington
    National Guard
    EnduringPartners

