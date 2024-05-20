Enduring Partners 2024 Cyber Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924964" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force and the Washington Air National Guard participating in a subject matter expert exchange during the Enduring Partners 2024 exercise at Don Muang RTAF Base, May 2, 2024. The RTAF and WAANG conducted a five-day exercise to find a simulated opposing force, identify what information was compromised, and secure the network. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and WAANG, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)