Hangar Deck - Faces of the Flight Deck EPS. 8

A video showcasing one of the roles of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler when assigned to the hangar deck in support of flight operations on a U.S. aircraft carrier. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 18:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|924921
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-VX022-1907
|Filename:
|DOD_110332319
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
