Hangar Deck - Faces of the Flight Deck EPS. 8

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924921" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video showcasing one of the roles of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler when assigned to the hangar deck in support of flight operations on a U.S. aircraft carrier. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)