    Hangar Deck - Faces of the Flight Deck EPS. 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing one of the roles of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler when assigned to the hangar deck in support of flight operations on a U.S. aircraft carrier. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 18:48
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    CVN73
    USSGW
    Faces of the Flight Deck
    FOTFD
    Southern Seas 2024

