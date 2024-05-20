Charlotte Motor Speedway staff members reflect on their military service and speak on the significance of NASCAR’s historic Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte, N.C. This video contains b-roll courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway. (DoD video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924919
|VIRIN:
|240523-D-LM581-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110332284
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Coca-Cola 600: Supporting Our Veterans, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT