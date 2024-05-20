Highlights: Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill

On May 16 at the Russell Senate Building in Washington, DC, members from multiple local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, as well as members of congress, joined teammates and leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division for the annual Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill, hosted by Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) and the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO).
Recap: Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill 2024
