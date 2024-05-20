Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Highlights: Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    On May 16 at the Russell Senate Building in Washington, DC, members from multiple local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, as well as members of congress, joined teammates and leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division for the annual Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill, hosted by Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) and the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO).

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 15:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924908
    VIRIN: 240523-A-CH700-2969
    Filename: DOD_110331949
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: DC, US

    Washington
    DC
    River
    Ohio
    Basin

