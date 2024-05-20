Recap: Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill 2024

Courtesy Photo | On May 16 at the Russell Senate Building in Washington, DC, members from multiple...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On May 16 at the Russell Senate Building in Washington, DC, members from multiple local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, as well as members of congress, joined teammates and leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division for the annual Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill, hosted by Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) and the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO). see less | View Image Page

On May 16 at the Russell Senate Building in Washington, DC, members from multiple local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, as well as members of congress, joined teammates and leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division for the annual Ohio River Basin Day on the Hill, hosted by Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) and the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO).



This year’s event celebrated the partnership and collaboration across the basin, including the Ohio River Basin Restoration Plan that is planned to address the threats to the region’s water. With over 60 participants present, including community leaders, industry experts, elected officials, national agencies, environmental groups, grassroots organizations, and enthusiastic supporters, the event was marked a success, as keynote speakers discussed plans and ongoing projects aimed at protecting, preserving, and restoring the Ohio River Basin.



Among the many speakers present at the event, two leaders from USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division delivered remarks on the ongoing collaboration across the region. Col. Jayson Putnan, District Commander of the Huntington District, and Mr. Joseph Savage, Regional Programs Director for USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, highlighted the importance of partnerships to the Corps' mission within the Ohio River Basin.



“As stewards of our nation’s waters, we’ve always looked for ways for those waters to be there for the people,” said Col. Putnam. “Be it through navigation, recreation, clean drinking water sources, or providing power; we are involved. The (Great Lakes and Ohio River) Division points toward a brighter future for the Ohio River Basin, and all who depend on it, live within it, and cherish it.”



“The journey of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a testament to our unwavering commitment to three foundational principals,” said Savage. “To protect people from water, to protect water from people, and to make water useful. Our history is not just a chronicle of challenges and achievements, it’s a reflection of our nation’s resilience, innovation, and enduring commitment to preserving it’s natural heritage for future generations.”



ORBA is a collaborative unified voice of stakeholders for water resource priorities of the Ohio River Basin, represented by over 500 members from over 200 organizations. ORBA is partnering with the National Wildlife Foundation to create an Ohio River Basin Restoration Plan that proposes solutions for restoring habitat, protecting water quality, modernizing water infrastructure, and addressing invasive species in the 14-state Ohio River Basin.



Members from other federal agencies and organizations highlighted the importance of partnering with USACE alongside ORBA and other partners.



“The agencies here -- the EPA, Army Corps, and the National Park Service,” said Jordan Lubetkin, Director of Ohio River Restoration for the National Wildlife Foundation, “we heard about some of their great work, in not just innovating but protecting our health, presenting recreational opportunities, and really making our society better.”



“I also think it’s important to recognize the partnership that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has with all of us,” said Bruno Pigett, Acting Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Water. “Whether it’s ORBA, whether it’s ORSANCO, the individual states or the federal government’s EPA, you have been terrific partners in a wide variety of ways.”



ORBA Leadership also highlighted the importance of collaboration amongst all partners in the alliance, including the Army Corps of Engineers.



“The Corps’ influence in the Basin is important to all of us,” said ORBA Vice Chair, Chris Lorentz. “Our partnership with the Corps epitomizes what ORBA is about.”



“Today were seeing how much work has been done to craft a plan that highlights the Ohio River Basin’s Strengths, and also identifies it’s challenges,” said ORBA Chair, Craig Butler. “It’s clear that Jordan from the National Wildlife Federation, ORBA’s steering Committee members, group leads, and many more including U.S Army Corps of Engineers, ORSANCO, lots of NGO’s, local officials, and citizens across the basin have helped because they feel so strongly about the Ohio River Basin, and it deserves attention and funding for restoration to enhance its place as a premier recreation, economic, wildlife and community national asset.”





Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D-KY-03), chair of the Ohio River Basin Congressional Caucus, celebrated the work of ORBA in helping highlight the need for action across the basin.



“I think we’ve reached a tipping point within the Ohio River. It has entered the consciousness of members of congress,” said Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D-KY-03). “It has entered the consciousness for what a vital source of water it is, not just for the people of the Ohio River Basin, but for our country at large.”



To see highlights from the event, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8gXqJrLboc



To learn more about ORBA, visit orsanco.org/orba