    The Coca-Cola 600: Remember and Honor

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina Delgado 

    Charlotte Motor Speedway's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Greg Walter, speaks on the NASCAR’s historic Coca-Cola 600 and reflects on his father’s service in the Marine Corps, Charlotte, N.C. This video contains b-roll courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway. (DoD video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924880
    VIRIN: 240523-D-LM581-1001
    Filename: DOD_110331232
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, The Coca-Cola 600: Remember and Honor, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    NASCAR
    Memorial Day
    Marine Corps
    Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Coca-Cola 600

