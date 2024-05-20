Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/123rd Artillery takes part in exercise Immediate Response

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, provided artillery support during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland. Part of the Defender Europe exercise series, Immediate Response saw Polish army forward observers integrate with the battalion's forward observers and call in artillery missions. More than 22,000 service members from the U.S., Poland, the Czech Republic, and the U.K. participated in the exercise, which ran May 3-20 and included live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training designed to strengthen interoperability among participants. Since 1994 the Illinois National Guard and the Poland have been partners in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program, which pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide for military-to-military exchanges and mutual training events. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924875
    VIRIN: 240512-A-WU705-9001
    Filename: DOD_110331127
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: USTKA, PL

    This work, 2/123rd Artillery takes part in exercise Immediate Response, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    illinois army national guard
    immediateresponse
    defender europe 24

