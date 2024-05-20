Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of DLA: Francesca Karoui, DLA Distribution San Diego (emblem, closed caption)

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Francesca Karoui, DLA Distribution San Diego. Francesca is a dedicated Distribution Process Worker. She is part Samoan and says breaking bread with family is part of the Samoan culture. What brings Francesca great joy is cooking for and with her family. Delicious food can certainly bring happiness. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 12:41
    US

    This work, Faces of DLA: Francesca Karoui, DLA Distribution San Diego (emblem, closed caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

