Faces of DLA: Francesca Karoui, DLA Distribution San Diego (emblem, closed caption)

Meet Francesca Karoui, DLA Distribution San Diego. Francesca is a dedicated Distribution Process Worker. She is part Samoan and says breaking bread with family is part of the Samoan culture. What brings Francesca great joy is cooking for and with her family. Delicious food can certainly bring happiness. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil