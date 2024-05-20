Soldiers, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the Best Air Assault Competition during the Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 22, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mary Louise Esguerra).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924833
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-KE679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110330684
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, 2024 Week of the Eagles Best Air Assault, by SPC Mary Louise Esguerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
