The 374th SFS conducts K-9 demonstration during Yokota Friendship Festival 24

The 374th Security Forces Squadron K-9 section conducted K-9 demonstration during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, 18-19 May, 2024. The 374th SFS showed their K-9 capabilities to Japanese visitors for the first time in three years. 302,000 people attended the event designed to bolster the bilateral relationship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)