    The 374th SFS conducts K-9 demonstration during Yokota Friendship Festival 24

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.18.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Security Forces Squadron K-9 section conducted K-9 demonstration during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, 18-19 May, 2024. The 374th SFS showed their K-9 capabilities to Japanese visitors for the first time in three years. 302,000 people attended the event designed to bolster the bilateral relationship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 00:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924734
    VIRIN: 240523-F-PM645-1010
    Filename: DOD_110329256
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Yokota AB
    K-9 Demonstration
    Bilateral Event
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    Yokota Friendship Festival 2024
    374th Security Forces Squadron K-9 section

