The 374th Security Forces Squadron K-9 section conducted K-9 demonstration during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, 18-19 May, 2024. The 374th SFS showed their K-9 capabilities to Japanese visitors for the first time in three years. 302,000 people attended the event designed to bolster the bilateral relationship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 00:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924734
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-PM645-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110329256
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 374th SFS conducts K-9 demonstration during Yokota Friendship Festival 24, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT