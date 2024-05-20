Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boaters safety with Ranger Ryan Butler

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Ryan Butler, lead ranger from Lake Texoma talks boating safety in advance of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924715
    VIRIN: 240520-A-MW145-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329037
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OK, US

    This work, Boaters safety with Ranger Ryan Butler, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Wear It
    Tulsa District
    Life Jackets Save Lives
    National Boaters Safety Week

