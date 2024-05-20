DLA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Class of 2024
Ms. Darlene L. Ferrante
DLA Human Resources
Ms. Twila C. Gonzales
DLA Distribution
Ms. Carol O’Leary
DLA Energy
LTG Darrell K. Williams, USA (Ret.)
DLA Headquarters
Mr. Kenneth T. Winslette
DLA Aviation
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 16:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924696
|VIRIN:
|240521-O-GC213-8425
|Filename:
|DOD_110328654
|Length:
|00:56:01
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Hall of Fame Ceremony May 21, 2024, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
