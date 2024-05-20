Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Hall of Fame Ceremony May 21, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
    Class of 2024

    Ms. Darlene L. Ferrante
    DLA Human Resources

    Ms. Twila C. Gonzales
    DLA Distribution

    Ms. Carol O’Leary
    DLA Energy

    LTG Darrell K. Williams, USA (Ret.)
    DLA Headquarters

    Mr. Kenneth T. Winslette
    DLA Aviation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924696
    VIRIN: 240521-O-GC213-8425
    Filename: DOD_110328654
    Length: 00:56:01
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Hall of Fame Ceremony May 21, 2024, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HOF
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Hall of Fame
    2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT